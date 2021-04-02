Each year Benedictine Military School hosts various camps for Savannah’s youth. Each camper receives personal instruction from top-notch instructors for their academic programs.

Robotics Camp is geared towards middle school and rising ninth-grade students. Students will spend time at camp building and programming their Vex robotics kits during the week to culminate in a demonstration at the end of camp. Camps are held on campus from 9 a.m.-12 p.m at

6502 Seawright Dr. in Savannah. Snacks are provided.

For more information, please email Mr. Drew Schwalbe ’90 at [email protected] or Ms. Adell Sheahan at [email protected].

