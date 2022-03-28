Behind the Scenes of The Spring Pitch Competition at SSU With Dr. Cannonier

This week we reached out to Savannah State University to discuss the new element of mentorship in Savannah State University’s upcoming pitch competition and how the pitch competition would go. I had the honor of sitting down with Dr. Nicole Cannonier, who is an Associate Professor of Management and the BUSA & MBA Coordinator for the College of Business Administration at Savannah State University. She is leading this initiative along with Dr. Shetia Butler-Lamar.

Previously SSU has hosted Alumni Pitch Competitions, which Dr. Cannonier describes as a huge point of pride for the university. Deciding to expand on this event was a big decision, but one that SSU is very excited to present this year. That decision is to grow the pitch competition from alum to students and offer mentorship for the students.

The goal behind integrating mentorship within the competition preparation is to instill good practices and techniques, allow the students to see the full behind the scenes of starting a business and pitching so that when they pitch and are awarded seed money, they will know exactly their next steps and flourish.

To accomplish this, SSU has partnered with Savannah’s SCORE chapter to collaborate with volunteers to build a mentorship program, the talented volunteers are:

Valerie Reynold – SCORE Team-lead and workshop leader

Amy Shippy – Workshop Leader

Michelle Stenson – Workshop Leader

Kewaan Drayton – Workshop Facilitator, Mentor

Gia Boulous – Workshop Facilitator, Mentor

Jessica Belfry – Workshop Facilitator, Mentor

Bob Meng – Pitch Competition Judge

Stephen Friedman – Mentor

Ned Duffy – Mentor

The first thing that the SSU and Score team had to do was find out which students to select for the final 6 to compete. They filtered the applications based on how far along the students’ ideas were, where their business was heading, what problems or needs does their business fill and fix and much more. After the careful consideration, they decided on the 6 students:

Natalie Snead, a Sophomore majoring in Business Management and CEO of Esined Maquillage.

Freddie Milons, a Junior majoring in Computer Science and CEO of 3L3M3NT Pieces.

Foday Tarawally, a Senior majoring in Accounting and Lead Consultant at Tarawally Consulting Group.

Chenijah George-Dawson, a Junior majoring in Business Management and CEO of Mandala Charters.

Jamaal Roland, a Sophomore majoring in Business Management and Co-owner of Overlooked and Underrated.

Jordan Sampson, a Sophomore majoring in Computer Information & Logistics Systems and CEO of Sampson Media Management & Consultation.

Over the last two months these incredible students have been developing their business plans, practicing for their pitches with the guidance and encouragement of the volunteers! When the students hit the stage in April, they will be well prepared to represent their businesses with all the knowledge and confidence they have gotten through this program.

During the competition they will each get around 4 minutes to pitch, followed by 4-5 minutes for questions and then a minute at the end to wrap up their presentation and closeout.

The judges will be scoring them based on what sets them apart from other growing companies, the way they present themselves and handle the pitch, what solutions or gaps does their business fill or fix, how clear it is to follow what their product and service is.

At the end, the top 3 will be selected and awarded $1,500 each in seed money from SSU’s Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship (CIE).

The competition will take place on SSU’s campus April 4th, 2022 at 5pm and will be open to the public! They encourage locals to come sit in the audience and learn about the 6 candidates as they pitch their businesses! Virtual options may be given later.

For more information about the competition, the mentorships or the contestants contact Dr. Nicole Cannonier at cannoniern@savannahstate.edu.

