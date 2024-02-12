Beaufort Digital Corridor Announces Third Annual Techstars_ Startup Weekend

Want more information on funding opportunities like this one? CLICK HERE

The Beaufort Digital Corridor has announced the 3rd Annual Techstars_ Startup Weekend in Beaufort, SC! You won’t want to miss this innovation-filled, fast-paced pitch competition on March 22nd–24th.

Techstars_ Startup Weekend is an immersive experience where aspiring entrepreneurs form dynamic teams, think up novel, groundbreaking startup ideas, and present to a distinguished panel of judges for prizes valued up to $10,000. Participants will also have the opportunity to meet the best mentors, investors, co-founders, and sponsors to show you how to get more done faster.

The prize package includes a free year of office space at the Beaufort Digital Corridor and a business starter kit from AlphaGraphics. No startup or business experience is required to participate!

Get your early-bird tickets today and learn how to make a startup take off in 3 days.

