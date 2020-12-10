The Culturist Union, Abode Studio, and the Wesley Gardens Retreat are teaming up for the Black Artists Series (BAS) Holiday Vendor Market. If you are searching for holiday presents for friends and family members, this is the perfect one-stop shop to find one-of-a-kind and locally-made gifts.

The event will take place on Saturday, December 12th, from 11a – 5p at the Wesley Gardens Retreat Center located at 278 Shipyard Road in Savannah. Shop and meet the featured makers in-person. There will be food, drink, art, music and more. The Wesley Gardens Retreat Center also boasts a river dock, nature trails and wide open spaces.

Social Distancing, Masks, and Hand Sanitizer available.

