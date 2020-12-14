BAS Holiday Vendor Market a Success
The Black Artists of Savannah Holiday Vendor Market, coordinated and supported by Abode Studios, The Culturist Union, and Wesley Gardens Retreat took place on Saturday, December 12th, and featured 10 vendors from Savannah. Half of these maker and creative vendors sold out of products.
Vendors included…
- Chala’s Cakes
- Savannah Sauce Company
- Southern Henna
- Bella Naturals Hair & Skincare
- King Beazus
- Magically Melanated
- Essential Excellence Co.
- Naptural Oasis LLC
- Flaire Handmade
- Natural Skincare Queen
Learn more about the hosts at the below links.