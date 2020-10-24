Due to COVID-19, America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia was unable to hold its traditional, in-person Chef’s Table fundraiser. Companies like Pooler’s Aviation Clean Air (ACA), whose patented technology is helping solve in-flight air quality and contamination issues (including COVID-19), have stepped up to the plate to help organizations affected by the pandemic. ACA recently donated $10,000 towards America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia’s virtual version of their annual fundraiser.

To learn more about ACA’s donation and Ameria’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia, click HERE.

Aviation Clean Air’s scientifically proven technology purifies the air and decontaminates all surfaces by flooding the environment with +/- charged ions. The ions neutralize pathogens, eliminate airborne particulate, and remove contaminants while producing no harmful ozone. To learn more about their products, click HERE.