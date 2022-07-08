Atlanta Startup Battle 2022 Applications Now Open

The Atlanta Startup Battle is an annual pitch competition for early-stage startups. The event is in its tenth season and typically sees 500+ startups participate in the event. Only one startup wins the $100,000 prize. Past winners have included companies such as Socianado, Permits.com, cove.tool, and Cyber Popup.

In order to participate during the official pitch day, startups must first submit an application. From that pool of applications, 20 startups will be selected to pitch during the Startup Battle pitch day on Saturday, September 24, 2022. Pitch Day will run from 8:00am – 6:00pm and is private to semi-finalists and sponsors. Selected pitch contestants will spend the entire day pitching to experienced tech founders, VC investors, and mentors for feedback to help them refine their pitch. The day will conclude with all contestants pitching to TechSquare Labs founder Allen Nance.

This year is unique in that Atlanta Startup Battle is teaming up with Venture Atlanta for the finalist event. Nance will select five startup semi-finalists to go onto the finals, which will take place at Venture Atlanta on Wednesday, October 19, 2022. These five finalists will have the opportunity to pitch to over 2,000 angel investors, VCs, engineers, and other startups to win the $100,000 grand prize.

To learn more and submit your application, please visit https://startupbattle.vc/.