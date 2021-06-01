In its fifth year, Singapore’s SLINGSHOT returns for a deep tech startup pitch competition. Accepted applicants will compete virtually for over S$1.1M (US$800,000) in prizes.

SLINGSHOT 2021 will allow tech startups in four emerging challenge sectors to pitch in front of more than 100 corporates, investors, and startup thought leaders. The sectors are:

Digital Technologies: Data & Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain, 5G, Cybersecurity, & Consumer Technologies

Health & Wellness: MedTech, BioTech, HealthTech, & Ageing

Smart Cities: Industry 4.0, Transportation & Logistics, Urban Mobility, Urban Sustainability, & IoT & Sensors

Sustainability: Agriculture Technology, Clean Technology, Food Technology, & Green Technology

The selection process works in three phases.

APPLICATION PHASE

The application phase runs from April 30th to August 1st, 2021 at 11:59PM (GMT+8). Applicants must register on SLINGSHOT’s platform and submit a 10-slide (no more than 10 slides) PDF presentation covering the following:

Problem/solution

Market and total addressable market (TAM)

Value proposition and positioning

Go-to-market strategy

The business/revenue model

Traction: KPI metrics & milestones

Forecast 2021/2022

Team Presentation

DEEPENING PHASE

Those whose slide decks are selected will move onto the Deepening Phase, which runs from September 13 – 26, 2021. 500 startups will be selected for this phase and must submit a 2-minute elevator pitch video introducing and explaining their business.

SLINGSHOT 2021 FINALS

The SLINGSHOT 2021 finals will feature the top 100 startups chosen from the Deepening Phase. This phase will run from November 8 – 10, 2021. Startups will pitch on the global stage as part of the Singapore Week of Innovation and TeCHnology (SWITCH 2021). The pitches will be judged by panel of more than 100 corporates, investors, and thought leaders. Additionally it will stream globally. This round of pitch contestants will be able to network with investors and corporations in industries relevant to their startup.

From the 100 startups who pitched, on November 9th, 10 startups will be announces as the finalists to pitch on November 10th to compete for the winner’s title and a S$200,000 Startup SG Grant Prize. All of the finalists who do not win will also receive a S$50,000 Startup SG Grant Prize.

To learn more about the competition and apply, visit: https://slingshot.agorize.com/en/challenges/2021-edition.