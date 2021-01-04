A friendly reminder – the SXSW Pitch Competition final application deadline is this Friday, January 8th at 11:59pm!

In 2021, SXSW is introducing SXSW Online – a digital experience from March 16-20, 2021. The virtual event will include their renowned SXSW Pitch competition featuring almost 50 tech companies across eight categories. Each company will pitch before a panel of three judges before engaging in five minutes of Q&A with the panel.

You can learn more and apply to pitch here.

The categories include:

Artificial Intelligence, Robotics & Voice

Enterprise & Smart Data

Entertainment, Gaming & Content

Future of Work

Health, Wearables & Wellbeing

Innovative World Technologies

Smart Cities, Transportation & Logistics

Social & Culture

To learn more about the benefits of pitching at SXSW, visit their blog here.