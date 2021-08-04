Apply to Pitch Your Tech Startup at Venture Atlanta

Each year Venture Atlanta provides southeastern tech companies with the opportunity to pitch their endeavors to top investment firms from all over the United States at their annual conference. This year’s event is taking form as a hybrid event from October 20th to October 21st. The conference will offer the opportunity for in-person pitches at the Southern Exchange Ballrooms along with a virtual component if preferable to participants.

Venture Atlanta shares that their “alumni companies have collectively achieved over $5B in funding and $15B in exits.” The cost to participate is free. Applications must be submitted online by Saturday, August 6th.

Learn more and submit your application here.