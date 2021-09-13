Apply Now For NASE Growth Grants!

If you have a small business in need of a little kickstart or if you are looking to make improvements, the time to apply for the NASE Growth Grant is now! National Association for the Self-Employed, or NASE, has been assisting entrepreneurs and small businesses in growth, education and developmental tools since 1981. “Today the NASE represents hundreds of thousands of entrepreneurs and micro-businesses, and is the largest nonprofit, nonpartisan association of its kind in the United States.” Which proves just how dedicated they are to educating and funding through grants, scholarships, newsletters, information and connections to services and resources to help you grow your business.

NASE is able to provide a variety of grants to it’s members as a result of their hard work and the devotion of their partners, such as Dell Small Business, UPS, Turbo Tax, LegalZoom and many others. One of their most popular grants is the Growth Grants®, developed in 2006. Having awarded their members almost a million dollars in the last 15 years, NASE is committed to helping you, no matter what needs you might need to have met. By applying, you could be awarded up to a $4,000 business grant, and winners are selected quarterly throughout the year at the discretion of the NASE team.

So, what are the requirements to apply?

In order to be considered for the grant, you will need to be a member. Application Requirements for Members from NASE: “*Growth Grant® applicants must be a member in good standing for 3-months prior to submitting an application. Annual members may apply immediately. Monthly members may apply ninety days after joining the NASE”

They will also review your application for:

Identifiable business need

Detailed use of the proceeds of the grant

The potential of the grant to satisfy the identified business need

The potential impact of the grant on overall business growth and success

How to become a member:

NASE offers several different plans that cater to your specific needs and budget, including student and veteran plans. As a member you will have access to business tools, advice in many different fields, areas and focuses as well as discounts on products and services all at your fingertips. You will even have access to home, personal and travel benefits!

For more information on Growth Grants click here!