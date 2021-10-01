Apply Now for a Chance to Win up to $10,000 with Nav’s Small Business Grant

Nav has opened applications for their quarterly small business grant and the deadline to apply is drawing close. They are only accepting applications until October 26th, so if you have a small business that would benefit from either their runner up prize of $5,000 or their grand prize of $10,000 grants then apply now!

To apply you must first have or create a free account with Nav. The next step is to fill out your information on the website and submit. The second step is to post to your business’ social media account using #navsmallbusinessgrant and including all of the following in your post:

What your business does A challenge your business has overcome in the past and a challenge you continue to struggle with How the grant funds will help you overcome your challenge and detailed specifics about how you plan to use the prize money New! Share your unique voting link from step 2 in your post (or with your link in bio for Instagram) and encourage your followers and customers to vote for your business. Individuals can only vote for a business one time during each grant round.

The deadline to apply is October 26th.

Once you submit your application, there will be a voting period from October 26th until the 28th. You will be notified in November and officially announced in December if you win either prize!

To learn more about the application process and see official rules, visit their website.

More about NAV:

Nav is a financial tech company that assists data providers, lenders, partners, and small businesses with various financial needs, aids in facilitation and assistance. Their mission is to “reduce the death rate of small businesses.” They achieve that goal by offering “Personalized, data-driven financial insights enable informed decisions that foster businesses growth, generate profits, hire employees, and help communities thrive—one business at a time.”

