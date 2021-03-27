Students wishing to apply for a World Trade Center Savannah internship should carefully read the guidelines and complete the application process.

Potential interns for World Trade Center Savannah are expected to:

Apply in writing by designated dates

Attend intern recruitment if requested

Attend intern orientation if accepted

Complete all necessary paperwork before beginning internship

Commit to the agreed upon length and time commitment

Have completed 2 years of post-secondary education

Have a good command of the English language (foreign language is a plus)

Possess intermediate computer skills (Microsoft Suite and Internet)

Attend board meetings, programs and events

Provide general administrative assistance to department managers

Candidates interested in applying for a World Trade Center Savannah internship should review the below recruitment dates for 2021 and submit their application by 5 p.m. on the day of the deadline.

2021 dates and deadlines:

Summer 2021:

Application Deadline: Wednesday, April 7, 2021

Interviews: Thursday, April 22, 2021

Internship start: Wednesday, May 26, 2021

Internship end: Friday, August 6, 2021

Fall 2021:

Application Deadline: Wednesday, April 14, 2021

Interviews: Thursday, April 22, 2021

Internship start: Wednesday, August 25, 2021

Internship end: Friday, December 17, 2021

*Interns are asked to return for one week of cross-training.

How to Apply

Applicants should submit their resume and tailored cover letter(s) in PDF format stating their interest in one or two departments. Applications should be sent to [email protected].

Cover letters should include the following:

The department(s) for which the applicant is applying. Applicants are able to apply for up to two departments of their choice.

The specified session for which the applicant is applying (Spring, Summer and/or Fall)

Note: This is an unpaid internship opportunity. We highly encourage international applicants, but regretfully we cannot help with securing a visa nor cover the cost of the visa. Moreover, World Trade Center Savannah is not responsible for medical care or insurance.

Not all candidates who apply for a World Trade Center Savannah internship will be selected for an interview. All intern applicants will be notified at least one week before the interview date as to whether or not they have been invited to attend the recruitment session and interview.

To learn more and apply, click the link below:

https://thecreativecoast.works/jobs