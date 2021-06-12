The Workers Lab is looking to fund innovative ideas that solve problems facing workers. Each year they use ‘The Innovation Fund” to invest in these new ideas. This year they are focussing on funding innovators with new ideas about how to transform systems and structures to make all workers safe, healthy, secure, and free. They will be awarding grants up to $150,000 for innovators to give their ideas a try.

In order to apply, interested parties (nonprofits and for-profits to public sector entities and co-ops) must attend their upcoming webinar on Tuesday, June 22, 10:00-11:00 AM PT / 1:00-2:00 PM ET.

The application window runs from June 1, 2021 to July 12, 2021.

Learn more about the steps to apply here: www.theworkerslab.com/innovationfund

About The Workers Lab:

The Workers Lab’s purpose is to give new ideas about increasing worker power a chance to succeed and flourish. The Workers Lab envisions a society where workers are powerful drivers of economic, political, and social transformation. To bring about that vision, we invest in and promote the experimentation and learnings of public, private, and non-profit leaders who are testing new ideas to improve the lives of workers across a spectrum of worker power. Founded by Dr. Carmen Rojas in 2014, The Workers Lab is based in Oakland, California.