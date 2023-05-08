Applications Open for SHE HUSTLES x Startup Runway Business Pitch Competition

Savannah, GA, May 2, 2023 – A summer SHE HUSTLES is set to take place on Thursday, June 22, 2023, from 5:30pm – 8pm at The Clyde Venue in Savannah. The Creative Coast will co-host its women’s leadership and entrepreneurial conference with Savannah SCORE and has also announced a partnership with the Startup Runway Foundation for the upcoming event. Startup Runway will bring a pitch competition for existing businesses led by women and founders of color to SHE HUSTLES. Startup Runway is now accepting applications for the pitch portion of the event through June 5th.

The Startup Runway Foundation is a 501(c)3 non-profit based in Atlanta, Georgia that plugs investors into top startups led by underrepresented founders. The non-profit offers its Startup Runway showcase in different cities across Georgia. Up to five startups will have the chance to pitch to a panel of judges with five minutes each to present. One winner will receive a $10K grand prize.

Startup Runway is for launched startups. Companies with an MVP and a few customers are the most competitive. Those interested in applying should visit https://startuprunway.org/apply-for-startup-runway-today/.

SHE HUSTLES will also feature its signature panel discussion to close out the evening. Panelists will be announced throughout May on the Creative Coast’s social media channels. Follow @creativecoast for updates.

SHE HUSTLES is a tri-annual event that is funded by platinum sponsor the Savannah Economic Development Authority. SHE HUSTELS x Startup Runway is also made possible thanks to generous support from Wells Fargo, the Partnership for Inclusive Innovation, and Georgia Power.

The doors will open at 5:30pm for networking, hors d’oeuvres, and drinks with the event beginning promptly at 6:00pm. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at www.thecreativecoast.org/shehustles. Seats are limited and the last event sold out! Purchase your $30 ticket today.

About Savannah SCORE

SCORE is the nation’s largest provider of free business mentoring and educational services for aspiring entrepreneurs and small business owners. Savannah SCORE is one of the nation’s top SCORE chapters. In 2019, the chapter was named SCORE’s “Mid-Market Chapter of the Year”. In 2021, the chapter received SCORE’s award as “Outstanding Chapter for Community Partnerships”. And in 2020, Savannah was designated as a SCORE Diamond Level Chapter, an honor achieved by less than 10% of SCORE’s 245 chapters across the United States. In 2021, the chapter helped establish 237 new local businesses and 1,100 new local jobs. Learn more at https://savannah.score.org.

About Startup Runway Foundation

Startup Runway Foundation is a 501(c)3 non-profit. Our mission is to connect top underrepresented founders with first investors. Backers include Presenting Sponsor Cox Enterprises and Founding Partners Truist, Georgia Power, American Family Institute, Innovator’s Legal, Avanta Ventures, Valor Ventures, Unqork, and the Partnership for Inclusive Innovation. Learn more at https://startuprunway.org/

About The Creative Coast

The Creative Coast is a 501(c)3 non-profit supported by the Savannah Economic Development Authority and the City of Savannah. The Creative Coast is here for the entrepreneurial, technology, & creative community of the Savannah region. We build and support the creative economy in Savannah through education & social programs that connect and foster local innovation in both large and small companies. To learn more, visit www.thecreativecoast.org.