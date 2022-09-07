Applications Open for National 2022 Women-Owned Business Pitch Competition

The fifth annual Women | Future Conference is happening virtually from November 8-10 in 2022. The conference, which brings together ambitious, forward-thinking women across industries and career stages, is for professionals around the world looking to connect and share insights into changes that impact their industries, their careers, and their lives. A highlight of the event is the Women-Owned Business Pitch Competition, which is set to return in 2022 for the third year in a row. Interested in applying for the pitch competition? Here is what you need to know.

On their website, the Women | Future Conferences cites that “Only 2.3% of venture funding went t women-led startups in 2020.” The purpose of the pitch competition is to improve this stat. The total prize money for the competition will be announced in October and will be based on the final number of sponsorship money raised with 100% of the sponsorship money going to the winner.

The competition is for businesses founded in November 2019 or later. Competition entries opened on August 1st and will cost on October 3rd with finalists being notified on October 10th. The competition will be held during the conference this November.

Last year’s winner’s included…

First Place – LAMIK Beauty ($5,000 cash prize and a $4,200 value certification from Certify My Company)

Second Place – Kul Mocks($2,500 cash prize)

Third Place – Fetchadate ($1,000 cash prize)

To apply for the 2022 Women-Owned Business Pitch Competition, visit https://womenfutureconference.com/2022-business-pitch-competition/.

