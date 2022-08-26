Applications Open for Collegiate Entrepreneurs’ Organization’s Global Pitch Competition with a $20k Prize Pool

Applications are currently open for the 39th Annual Collegiate Entrepreneurs’ Organization’s (CEO) Global Pitch Competition. Founded in 1983, CEO is a 501 (c) (3) non-profit that supports more than 16,500 emerging collegiate entrepreneurs annually by supporting and inspiring the growth and development of any student that seeks to be entrepreneurial. The pitch competition is a part of the organization’s annual Global Conference happening from Friday, October 28 to Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois.

This year’s event will feature a $20,000 pitch competition, a $10,000 Venture Valley E-Sports Tournament, and a Startup Wars entrepreneurship simulation challenge. The $20,000 prize pool Global Pitch Competition is for students actively enrolled in a college or university. Concept-phase businesses are welcome as long as the idea is feasible. Businesses with revenue are also encouraged to apply. Details, FAQs and requirements for the application can be found at https://www.c-e-o.org/page/globalpitch.

The application deadline is Monday, September 12th. On September 16th, the top 100 applicants will be announced and move on to work over a four-week period to craft and finalize an Online Startup Pitch Deck, including a 90-second pitch video. These videos will be uploaded to Youtube on October 16th to be considered for The Peoples Choice Venture Valley Collegiate Entrepreneur of the Year $600 Award. On October 21st, the top 20 semi-finalists will be contacted via telephone and will move on to pitch live and in-person at the Chicago conference from October 28th-30th. A complete list of all important dates can be found at https://www.c-e-o.org/page/globalpitch.

CEO’s website lists the prizes as…