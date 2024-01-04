Applications Open for 2024 Startup Stage Pitch Competition at GRIT Conference

Don’t have your ticket to GRIT 2024 yet? Click HERE for details.

SAVANNAH, GA (January 3, 2024) – The Creative Coast is now accepting applications for its 2024 Startup Stage business pitch competition. Up to 10 startups will be selected to pitch for a chance to win from a $10,000 prize pool. Startup Stage, presented in partnership with the Advanced Technology Development Center (ATDC), will take place during the Creative Coast’s annual GRIT Conference happening from February 29th to March 1st at the Savannah Civic Center in Savannah, Georgia.

During the event, startups will pitch to a panel of judges, including angel investors and venture capitalists. After all presentations, judges will take a vote to decide on the Startup Stage winners who will receive cash and prizes from the $10K pool.

Startup Stage is for companies located in North America, preferably from the southeastern United States and currently in the coastal region of Georgia, South Carolina, or northern Florida. The competition is open to innovative startups focusing on digital media, the gaming industry, climate tech, fintech, agri fintech, health tech, or logistics tech. Participating startups can be in the following stages: idea, prototype, users, or paying users. Founders are encouraged to apply whether their startup is incorporated or not and regardless of funding or revenue status.

Applications must be submitted before 11:59 pm on January 31, 2024. Finalists will be notified within the week following. Learn more and apply by visiting https://thegritconference.com/ startup-stage/.

Startup Stage is sponsored by ATDC. As Georgia’s technology business incubator, ATDC assists entrepreneurs across the state from IDEA to commercial SUCCESS. To learn more about ATDC, visit https://atdc.org/.

With an expected attendance of 500+, the GRIT Conference will bring two full days of exciting and cutting-edge workshops, panels, and keynotes to Savannah on entrepreneurship, technology, and creativity topics. General admission tickets for the full conference are available now for $249 per ticket. VIP tickets, which include access to the VIP Lounge, a special sidecar lunch, and an invite to the VIP reception on the evening of February 28th, are available for $349 per ticket. Tickets can be purchased at https://thegritconference.com/ .