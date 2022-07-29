Deadline Approaching for Tiger Global Impact Venture’s Accelerate(HER) Fund $50k Grants

In June, Hello Alice announced they were accepting applications for the Accelerate(HER) Fund in partnership with The Global Entrepreneurship Network and Tiger Global Impact Ventures . The fund is headed by Tiger Global Impact Ventures, which is the philanthropic arm of Tiger Global Management, an investment firm focused on public and private companies in the global Internet, software, consumer, and financial technology industries. The Accelerate(HER) Fund provides funding to women entrepreneurs who are “building breakthrough technologies or tech-enabled companies” via grants up to $50,000.

Tiger Global Impact Ventures launched the fund to address the gap in startups founded by diverse teams. The Hello Alice grant site states that “…the numbers of non-binary and women founders have not increased at the same pace. Last year, companies founded solely by women garnered only 2% of the total capital invested in venture-backed startups in the U.S.” The fund is a $1,000,000 commitment from Tiger Global Impact Ventures, which aims “to increase access and accelerate entrepreneurship for women founders.” [Source: Hello Alice]

Criteria for the grant includes that a business must be a for-profit technology or technology-enabled company, must be majority woman-owned and operated (51%+), and must not have (yet) received funding from angel or venture investors. The application deadline is August 5, 2022. All applications will be reviewed between August 9 – September 16 with announcements taking place during the week of September 16, 2022.

Learn more info, including all of the criteria, terms, and conditions, as well as apply for the grant, by visiting Hello Alice’s website HERE.

Please note: The Creative Coast is not associated with or offering this grant. As a promotional endeavor, we are sharing this opportunity with our audience and network of entrepreneurs and innovators. Please visit the Hello Alice website at the link above for all details and to submit inquiries.

About Tiger Global Management:

Tiger Global Impact Ventures (TGIV) is the philanthropic arm of Tiger Global Management. TGIV believes that unprecedented challenges demand unprecedented solutions. As such, we are working to find and fund nonprofits and social entrepreneurs using technology in disruptive ways for social good. As one component of a broader venture philanthropy program, we are currently deploying Tiger’s Gender Equity in Tech Fund (T-GET), a $50M commitment designed to support organizations that are changing the technology ecosystem by increasing access, inclusion, representation and parity for women and girls.

