Applications for the 2023-2024 Truist Entrepreneurship Academy are Now Open

Thanks to a generous grant from the Truist Foundation, you may be one of 20 small business owners selected to attend the 2 year Truist Entrepreneurship Program at no-cost.

This premier leadership and business training program begins on January 11, 2023 and will provide business owners with the knowledge and skills needed to grow their businesses and assist them in implementing best practices in their companies.

The Academy will be facilitated by faculty and seasoned consultants from the University of Georgia, as well as outside speakers. This is an adult learning experience through a mixture of instruction, facilitated group work, peer-led discussion, independent

exercises and assignments.

Space is limited for the NO-COST program – a completed application and program acceptance is required before registration. Preferred candidates will have at least 3 years in business, generate at least $300,000 in revenues, and have at least three employees including the owner.

