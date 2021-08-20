Applications for Student Startup Competition U.Pitch 2021 are Now Open!

Every year Future Founders hosts an event that highlights one of their strong beliefs that Aspiring entrepreneurs should learn from real entrepreneurs and have a strong peer community. The U.Pitch National Elevator Pitch Competition & Showcase brings young entrepreneurs and inventors to the spotlight and gives them a chance to be found by top business influencers and investors. Applications are now open!

Future Founders is calling university students from across the country to apply for a chance at winning not only a $10,000 prize pool, but also the opportunity to have their bright ideas be heard by investors, entrepreneurs, and high-profile business leaders. Final winner or not, all contestants have a shot at winning a People’s Choice Award! On November 10th applicants will have an opportunity to grow and build on everything they have worked so hard for through a 90-second pitch. Although the event is fully virtual, participants will still get the chance to network with other creative minds, build contacts, share and expand their knowledge and hear other great ideas and plans.

How to apply:

If you have a business plan, a new idea and want to share it with the world, apply here! There is no application fee, no cost to you whatsoever. Just make sure to apply before 11:59 PM CT on October 1 when the application window closes. There will be more info on how to register for the live stream in the near future.

Eligibility Guidelines as outlined on the website:

You must be currently enrolled as a college student or have graduated from an undergraduate or graduate program within the past six months.

Applicants must submit a brief (200 characters or less) overview of their idea as well as a link to a 90-second pitch video of you explaining your idea, through either YouTube or Vimeo.

Contestants must have started a company OR simply have an idea to start a company that is both for-profit and based in the United States. Businesses are limited to possess less than $1M in capital.

Also, no entries that are cannabis-related will be accepted.

To learn more about U.Pitch or the organization Future Founders, click here.

More about Future Founders:

Future Founders was started to build inclusivity and opportunities for entrepreneurs and young minds. They operate as a startup, allowing entrepreneurs to have a workspace to utilize. They have a team of everyone from grade school students to seasoned professionals, who all have one goal in mind: To foster inclusion in the entrepreneurial community and seed more diverse founders into the startup ecosystem.