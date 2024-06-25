Applications for SCORE’s Annual ‘BizPitch Savannah™’ Entrepreneurial Competition Are Open

Looking for more funding opportunities for your business? Check out our page here.

On June 12, 2024, Savannah SCORE opened the application process for local entrepreneurs interested in participating in the “BizPitch Savannah™” 2024 Entrepreneurial Competition!

This competition, reminiscent of Shark Tank, invites aspiring entrepreneurs to pitch their business ideas to a panel of judges comprising seasoned entrepreneurs, industry experts, and investors. Of the eight contestants selected, three will receive a prize package totaling $10,000 to kick-start their ventures.

Applicants are required to pay a non-refundable $25 fee. Applications are being accepted until August 11, 2024 at midnight. The application asks standard questions about your business strategy: What problem will you solve? Who is your target customer? What is your competitive advantage? How will you promote and advertise? What resources will you need to launch? What is your revenue projection for the first year? What skills do you bring to the table? How do you know you have what it takes? This is your chance to sell yourself to be selected!

To be eligible you must:

Be at least 18 years of age

Proposed businesses may be either a new start-up or an existing business with revenue under $100,000.

Winners must agree to locate the business in one of the following Georgia Counties: Bulloch, Bryan, Chatham, Effingham, Glynn, Liberty or McIntosh.

All participants will be subject to the Savannah Biz Pitch 2024 Timeline. Attendance on these dates is mandatory: Sunday, August 11 — All applications must be finalized and submitted by midnight. Friday, August 23 — All applicants will be notified of the selection of eight finalists Friday, September 6 — Welcome Party and Kickoff for the Eight chosen finalists. Each Finalist will pair with a Mentor to finesse their presentation. 12 – 2 pm. Location TBD. Friday, October 4 — Presentation Practice Session for each Finalist and Mentor. 12 – 2 pm. Location TBD. Friday October 18— Finalists will make their presentation to the judges. Three winners will be selected

The event is open to the public, offering an exciting opportunity for finalists to showcase their entrepreneurial visions.

For more details and to begin the application process, visit https://www.score.org/savannah/bizpitch-competition-details or contact SCORE at bizpitchsavannah@gmail.com. SCORE cannot accept late submissions nor make exceptions for technical difficulties, so be sure to submit early!