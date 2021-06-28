About the job

Carter Intralogistics, A Lummus Group company, is a leading provider of automated material handling and industrial automation solutions to customers around the country. Our company is built on four key principles – Cooperation, Responsibility, Communication and Quality. These principles are embedded in everything we do and drive us to help our customers transform their operations.

Headquartered in Frederick, MD, we provide a full range of equipment, controls and software that helps customers address all aspects of their material handling and industrial automation needs. We serve a wide variety of customers in the distribution, e-commerce, fulfillment, mail/parcel and government sectors. Our focus is always on the customer, and we take great pride in helping our customers realize their material handling goals.

Position Specifics

REMOTE / WORK FROM HOME: The Applications Engineering Manager position is an excellent opportunity for Material Handling industry candidates to use their estimating skills to develop robust material handling and industrial automation solution proposals for warehouse, distribution centers, and manufacturing facility: conveyor, robotics, automated storage and retrieval, automated guided vehicles, picking & order fulfillment, manifesting & print / apply, autoscales. The EEM will manage estimating for multiple projects simultaneously from conception to installation. Remote, work from home with domestic travel limited to less than 20%.

Essential Duties And Responsibilities

Leads, drives and works cross functionally to prioritize the estimating process through the organization by calculating the most economical costs, both material and labor, to meet the requirements of the proposal, product or project.

Works closely with operations, engineering and sales teams to understand and help develop the best solution to meet the customers’ requirements and expectations.

Reviews incoming proposals including contracts, terms and conditions and statements of work to determine risk factors and areas of concern.

Works with the project management and sales to create project budgets to minimize risks and protect gross margins.

Work closely with Sales group to streamline and improve the estimating process.

Conducts special studies to develop and establish standard hour and related cost data or effect cost reductions.

Consults with clients, vendors, or other individuals to discuss and formulate estimates and resolve issues.

Develop and update overall schedules for proposals using Microsoft Projects.

Update the Systems Engineering Manager on the status of proposals.

Prepare, document, and manage multiple projects from conception to installation.

Manage multiple projects from conception to installation.

Prepare cost estimations of equipment, manpower and subcontractor pricing to be included in proposals; required in final designs.

Analyses cost data actual vs budgeted.

Maintains a cost database for all costs incurred on projects. Develops parametric pricing based on historical data.

Travel 20% as required.

Requirements

5+ years of material handling or related estimation experience.

5+ years of team management experience.

Bachelor’s degree in Engineering or related field and/or 5yrs+ of relevant work experience.

Proficiency in AutoCAD, Demo 3D, Microsoft Projects, Microsoft Excel & Word, & Microsoft Dynamics CRM.

Self-motivated; strong work ethic and drive for success.

Ability to work with mathematical concepts such as probability and statistical inference, and fundamentals of plane and solid geometry and trigonometry.

Ability to apply concepts such as fractions, percentages, ratios, and proportions to practical solutions.

Excellent planning, organization, analytical, and problem-solving skills.

Adept at multitasking; able to prioritize conflicting issues.

Strong interpersonal communication; able to work well within a team.

Preferences

Material Handling Industry, conveyor, automation, intralogistics and/or related Estimator experience.

Equal Opportunity Employer

