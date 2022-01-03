Applications are rolling for the SoGal Foundation’s Black Founder StartUp Grant!

SoGal Foundation is “home to the largest global movement of diverse entrepreneurs and investors.” They strive to put inclusivity at the forefront of entrepreneurial fields, knocking down discriminatory bias and building a diverse community of entrepreneurs and world changers.

SoGal Foundation, along with Winky Lux, bluemercury, twelveNYC, Twilio, and other sponsors, have joined together to shift the discriminatory perceptions of the business world to be more inclusive and accepting by initiating several ($10K and $5K) cash grants to Black women or nonbinary entrepreneurs.

The recipients of any of the Black Founder StartUp Grants will not only receive the funding but additionally they will receive helpful advice in fundraising and entrepreneurship and “lifetime ‘ask-me-anything’ access to the SoGal Foundation and SoGal Ventures teams.”

Requirements to apply:

Self-identify as a Black woman or Black nonbinary entrepreneur (inclusive of multiracial Black women and multiracial Black nonbinary folks). Have a legally registered business. Plan to seek investor financing in order to scale, now or in the future Have a scalable, high-impact solution or idea with the ambition to be the next billion dollar business.

Click here to apply on their website!

**Since applications are rolling, once you finish your application you will be in the running and not need to re-apply.

To learn more about SoGal Foundations, click here.

Sign up for The Creative Coast’s weekly newsletter to get all of our featured news stories on innovation and startups in the coastal region delivered to your inbox.