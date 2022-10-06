Application Window for Veteran Business Plan Competition Closes on Oct. 31st

There are always plenty of benefits that are provided to active duty military and veterans. But the organizers of VETCON 2022 are looking to help veteran-owned businesses succeed in today’s challenging economic environment.

VETCON, which stands for Veterans in Economic Transition Conference, is the premier annual conference dedicated to the education and professional growth of veterans through networking with entrepreneurs, state agencies, and industry leaders. The conference will take place from November 29-30, 2022 at The Crowne Plaza within the Desmond Hotel in Albany, New York.

The year’s Business Plan Competition gives three aspiring or recently-formed veteran business owners the opportunity to pitch their plans in exchange for in-kind legal services and other similar resources. Contestants will pitch live at VETCON in front of a panel of judges on the second day of the conference.

The deadline to apply is October 31, 2022. At least one member of your team must be a veteran with independent authority to control day-to-day business decisions. For a full list of eligibility requirements and rules, visit https://www.vetconny.com/business-plan-competition/.

