Application Period Opens for SCORE’s 5th Annual “BizPitch Savannah™” Entrepreneurial Competition

September 5, 2022 – On Friday, September 9, Savannah SCORE will begin accepting applications from aspiring local entrepreneurs who want to become contestant in Savannah SCORE’s “BizPitch Savannah™ 2022” Entrepreneurial Competition. A kinder, gentler version of TV’s “Shark Tank”, “BizPitch Savannah™”, now in its fifth year, offers aspiring local entrepreneurs the opportunity to pitch their business ideas to a panel of judges for the chance to win cash and free professional business services valued at more than $10,000.

The online application and competition rules will be available starting Friday, September 9, at http://bizpitchsavannah.com. The Rules and Requirements for the competition are currently available on the website. The deadline for submitting applications is midnight, Monday, October 3.

Applicants’ businesses can either be a new start-up or have obtained a Chatham County business license after July 31, 2021. Applicants must agree to locate their new business in Chatham County and launch their new business no later than January 1, 2024. A non-refundable $25 application fee is payable at the time the application is submitted.

Eight applicants will be selected as finalists. They will pitch their business ideas to a panel of judges on Wednesday, November 16 from 4-6:30 PM. The public will be invited to attend at no charge.

Three winners will be selected. Each will receive cash and free professional services valued at more than $10,000 to help them launch their new local businesses.

“BizPitch Savannah™ 2022” is presented by the Savannah Chapter of SCORE, the nation’s largest provider of free business mentoring services and educational programs for small business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs. Savannah SCORE was named SCORE’s “2019 Mid-Market Chapter of the Year”, is one of the only Diamond Level SCORE chapters in the country and was named the 2021 “Outstanding Chapter for Community Partnerships”.

Savannah SCORE thanks the our sponsors for their generous support of “BizPitch Savannah™ 2022

Platinum Level Sponsor: Truist

Silver Level Sponsors : Small Business Assistance Corporation, WJCL, Coastal Care Partners

Bronze Level Sponsors: City of Savannah Economic Development Department; Savannah Economic Development Authority (SEDA); Savannah Area Chamber of Commerce; First Chatham Bank; Great Oaks Bank; Brody-Frohn Wealth Management Advisors of Wells Fargo; Cadence Bank

For more information about “BizPitch Savannah”, contact SCORE at bizpitchsavannah@gmail.com.

For more information about SCORE’s free business mentoring services, go to https://savannah.score.org