Antares REACH Grant Program Offering 20k Small Business Grants

Hello Alice and the Global Entrepreneurship Network are teaming up with Antares Captial to offer 20k small business grants through the Antares REACH Grant program. The grant funds are allocated for small businesses entering their next stage of growth and providing important community services. The grants will also be directed to business owners who are historically underrepresented entrepreneurs.

The program lists the eligibility requirements as…

Businesses must be a for-profit business that is majority (51%) owned and/or operated by individuals who identify as New Majority (Women, People of Color, Military-affiliated, Persons with Disabilities, or LGBTQ+)

Businesses must have less than $5 million USD in annual revenue

Businesses must have a demonstrated need for support

Businesses must have a strong plan for moving forward

The application deadline for the grant is July 15, 2022 at 6pm.

For more details, terms, conditions, and the application visit https://helloalice.com/grants/antares-capital/.

About Antares

With more than $50 billion of capital under management and administration as of December 31, 2021, Antares is a private debt credit manager and a leading provider of financing and investment solutions for middle-market private equity-backed borrowers and investors. Through its Asset Management & Funding team, Antares offers the opportunity to invest in collateralized loan obligations, funds, and separately managed accounts. Championing middle market growth throughout market cycles, Antares helps its people, partners, and communities achieve their full potential. Visit Antares.com or follow the company on LinkedIn.

Sign up for The Creative Coast’s weekly newsletter to get all of our featured news stories on innovation and startups in the coastal region delivered to your inbox.