Antares Capital Announces $20k Antares REACH Grant Opportunities for Underrepresented Entrepreneurs

Antares Capital has taken a significant step towards fostering inclusivity and empowerment within the entrepreneurial landscape by announcing the launch of the second round of the Antares REACH Grant Program in partnership with the Global Entrepreneurship Network and Hello Alice. Geared towards supporting entrepreneurs from historically underrepresented groups (HUGs) who lead venture-scalable businesses, this initiative aims to bridge the funding gap that has hindered many early-stage business owners from minority backgrounds. By providing a platform for these visionary leaders to unleash their full potential, the program seeks to fuel their growth trajectories and foster innovation.

Hello Alice, the grant application platform, cites that conventionally, early-stage entrepreneurs have heavily relied on “Friends and Family” funding, “with approximately 40% securing their initial investments through this avenue.” However, entrepreneurs from historically underrepresented groups have faced considerable challenges in accessing such networks, depriving them of the support needed to turn their innovative ideas into thriving businesses.

These funding disparities have significantly stifled growth opportunities for many business owners, limiting their ability to test ideas, recruit key talent, and secure necessary resources for sustained growth and future investments. The Antares REACH Grant Program addresses these disparities head-on by offering $20,000 grants and valuable business resources to founders who have demonstrated significant growth potential and the capacity to create a lasting impact in their respective industries.

Eligibility for the Antares REACH Grant Program requires applicants to be U.S. residents leading for-profit companies that are majority (51%+) owned and operated by entrepreneur(s) from historically underrepresented groups. Ambitious founders ready to take their businesses to the next level are encouraged to apply.

Applications for the second round of the program are now open until August 4, 2023, at 6:00 PM ET. Eligible entrepreneurs are invited to submit their proposals for consideration, and detailed eligibility criteria and application guidelines can be found in the program’s Terms and Conditions.

The application to apply can be found on the Hello Alice platform by clicking HERE.

Antares Capital’s dedication to championing underrepresented entrepreneurs sends a powerful message to the business community, emphasizing the importance of embracing diversity as a driver of success. Initiatives like the REACH Grant Program contribute to a more equitable entrepreneurial landscape, ensuring that all talented individuals, regardless of their background, have an equal opportunity to thrive and make a lasting impact on the world of business.