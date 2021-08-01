Another Reason to #chooseSAVANNAH – TIME Names Savannah in “World’s 100 Greatest Places.”

It comes as no surprise when Savannah or an accompanying subsidiary makes a “Best of…” list. Previous accolades include:

“The One Must-Visit City in Every State” for the state of Georgia in March of 2020 by Best Life.

#1, “Best Places to Visit in Georgia” U.S. News and World Report, May 2021.

#1 “South’s Best Neighborhoods” for the Thomas Square Streetcar District award in March of 2020 from Southern Living.

“Georgia’s Best BBQ Joint” for Wiley’s Championship BBQ in March of 202 from Southern Living.

#1, “South’s Best Local Favorite Restaurants” for The Grey in March of 2020 from Southern Living.

On Tuesday, TIME Magazine offered another praise for the Hostess City: “World’s 100 Greatest Places.” TIME Staff wrote in a post on their website this list was to be “a tribute to the people and businesses at the forefront of those industries, who, amidst extraordinary circumstances, found ways to adapt, build, and innovate.”

TIME created their list based on nominations of places—not villages, towns, cities, states—but places. The magazine has an international readership supplemented by correspondents across the globe, serving a readership of over 1 million people. There’s a sense of pride seeing the city you call home to be featured next to the Santiago de Compostela in Spain and ancient temples in Cambodia. I credit the addition with the food, but TIME is impressed with the creative use of space to house massive new structures. Most notable is Richard Kessler’s latest addition to his hotel suite collection, Plant Riverside. Siting at the beginning of River Street, the area sat vacant for years under the reign of the forgotten Georgia Power plant building, but now bustles with activity.

TIME’s attribution doesn’t just include the big players in the Savannah tourism industry. It also highlights the recent addition of a small, intimate food truck park at 3 Points Food Court, featuring music, movies, and yard games.

Savannah serves a total of 14.8 million visitors per year as of 2019. The Georgia Economic Trends Brochure states that they expect to see a large gain in jobs, as “Savannah’s large tourism-based industry will post impressive gains due to easy comparisons to a very depressed base of activity.”

Think Savannah is a great place to visit? Try living and working here! Visit our #chooseSAVANNAH page for why the Hostess City is a great place to live!