The Creative Coast Partners With Expansive for Third Annual Holiday Mixer and Fundraiser on Dec. 6th

The Creative Coast is excited to announce its third annual Holiday Mixer and Fundraiser with Expansive to benefit the eSTEAM Fund and Toys for Tots. The party will be held on Tuesday, December 6th, from 4:00 pm until 7:00pm on the fourth floor of Expansive Workspace at 2 E. Bryan Street.

Tickets include food, drinks, and great company! There will also be a raffle prize drawing including gift cards and products from local-owned businesses. Each attendee gets one ticket toward the drawing.

All ticket sales will go directly to support the eSTEAM Fund, which is a fund curated by the Creative Coast to support youth STEAM programs in Savannah. You can learn more about the fund and programs at www.thecreativecoast.org/esteamfund/.

The event will also benefit Toys for Tots with a donation box at the mixer. Toys for Tots is a program run by the United States Marine Corps Reserves that collects brand-new toy donations to distribute to children whose families cannot afford holiday gifts. Please bring a new, unopened toy to donate. If you are not able to purchase a toy in time for the event, but still want to give, you can add a monetary donation during the Eventbrite checkout process.

The Early Elf ticket price is only $10 through December 2nd. Starting December 3rd, the general admission ticket price will be $20 per ticket. Tickets must be purchased online only. No ticket sales at the door. Creative Coast and Expansive Members attend for FREE by entering a code previously emailed to them at the Eventbrite checkout.

Buy your tickets soon, as space is limited. Tickets can be purchased at https://thecreativecoast.org/event/creative-coast-expansive-holiday-party/

The event is made possible by our generous sponsors! The Savannah Economic Development Authority serves as this year’s Platinum Sponsor. The Advanced Technology Development Center, On Point Digital and the City of Savannah are this year’s Gold Sponsors and SCORE Savannah is a Silver Sponsor. If you’re interested in being a sponsor for this event, please email kaitlin@thecreativecoast.org for information.

About Expansive Workspace

Expansive was founded on the idea that entrepreneurs and small businesses are the lifeblood of our economy and cornerstones of our communities. Expansive creates workspaces where people and companies thrive, both professionally and personally, no matter what type of endeavor they are pursuing. The company creates inclusive, productive environments for collaboration and engagement in vibrant professional communities. Expansive leverages the advantages of property ownership to help organizations maximize the return on their workspace investment.

About The Creative Coast

The Creative Coast’s mission is to catalyze the innovation economy in Coastal Georgia. The 501(c)3 non-profit serves the entrepreneurial, technology & creative community of the Savannah region. The organization builds and supports the creative economy in Savannah through educational & social programs that connect and foster local innovation in both large and small companies.

Sign up for The Creative Coast’s weekly newsletter to get all of our featured news stories on innovation and startups in the coastal region delivered to your inbox.