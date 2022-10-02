WomensNET Offering Two $10k Business Grants in October

The Amber Grant Foundation was started in 1998 by WomensNet, in honor of Amber Wigdahl. Wigdahl passed away at just nineteen years old before she was able to realize her career and entrepreneurial goals. In her memory, WomensNet offers a $10,000 Amber Grant every month. At the close of each year, they also give away $25,000 Annual Amber Grant.

This year, WomesNet has also added a $10,000 Business Category Grant. Each month they offer a grant for a specific category or industry such as “Skilled Trades” in January, “Health and Fitness” in February, “Food and Beverage” in March, etc. This October they are funding $10k to a “Creative Arts” business. This category envelops photography businesses, graphic design businesses, writing companies, pottery and painting, interior design, and more. You can see the full list and eligibility requirements here.

In order to be eligible for all three grants (Monthly Amber Grant, Business Category Grant, and Annual Amber Grant) applicants just need to complete the Monthly Amber Grant application. If an applicant’s business fits into the “Creative Arts” category, they will be considered for the Business Category Grant as well.

In order for your application to be considered for the Monthly Amber grant, you must be a woman with a business goal. The cut-off for the October $10,000 grant winners is October 31st, 2022.

How To Apply:

Complete an online application available here. WomensNet/The Amber Grant Foundation encourages you that “No business dream is too big or too small.” Past Amber Grant recipients have included businesses from scientific inventors to bakers.

