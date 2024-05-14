Amazon Business is Awarding over $250,000 in Monetary Grants and Prizes

Find out about more funding opportunities HERE.

Amazon Business is offering more than $250,000 in monetary grants and prizes to help 15 small businesses grow. Small business customers of Amazon Business in the US, with yearly revenues of $1,000,000 or less, can apply for a grant now until May 24, 2024.

To be considered you must:

Be an Amazon Business customer

Your Business must be self-owned by a US resident with a headquarters location in the US and must be 18 years or older

Have an annual revenue of less than or equal to $1,000,000

One entry per Amazon Business account. In case of multiple entries, only the first entry will be accepted.

Completed the application in full and have reviewed the terms and conditions .

Amazon Business has partnered with Entrepreneur.com. They will choose 15 semi-finalists. These semi-finalists will be showcased on Amazon Business, where business customers can vote for their favorite small business to receive a grant.

One small business owner will receive the grand prize of $25,000. There will also be four finalists who receive $20,000 and 10 semi-finalists who receive $15,000. There are also additional prizes.

You have until May 24, 2024 to apply. Find out additional information here.