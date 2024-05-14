Amazon Business is Awarding over $250,000 in Monetary Grants and Prizes
Amazon Business is offering more than $250,000 in monetary grants and prizes to help 15 small businesses grow. Small business customers of Amazon Business in the US, with yearly revenues of $1,000,000 or less, can apply for a grant now until May 24, 2024.
To be considered you must:
- Be an Amazon Business customer
- Your Business must be self-owned by a US resident with a headquarters location in the US and must be 18 years or older
- Have an annual revenue of less than or equal to $1,000,000
- One entry per Amazon Business account. In case of multiple entries, only the first entry will be accepted.
- Completed the application in full and have reviewed the terms and conditions.
Amazon Business has partnered with Entrepreneur.com. They will choose 15 semi-finalists. These semi-finalists will be showcased on Amazon Business, where business customers can vote for their favorite small business to receive a grant.
One small business owner will receive the grand prize of $25,000. There will also be four finalists who receive $20,000 and 10 semi-finalists who receive $15,000. There are also additional prizes.
You have until May 24, 2024 to apply. Find out additional information here.