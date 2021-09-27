Aerotech Machining President Joey Jones named to Georgia Southern University’s Allen E. Paulson College of Engineering and Computing’s Corporate Advisory Committee

(Bloomingdale, GA) – Joey Jones, president of Aerotech Machining, a leading manufacturer of customized, machined parts for aerospace and other industries, has been invited to join Georgia Southern University’s Allen E. Paulson College of Engineering and Computing’s Corporate Advisory Committee. Jones is one of about two dozen corporate executives from throughout the State of Georgia who will serve on this advisory committee.

“I’m honored to be invited to serve on this committee,” Jones said. “Georgia Southern is a well-respected university and I appreciate the fact that the College of Engineering and Computing successfully prepares their graduates for jobs at leading companies throughout Georgia and the U.S.”

Many of the Allen E. Paulson College of Engineering and Computing’s graduates now hold leadership positions in product development and manufacturing operations at companies such as Aerotech Machining, Gulfstream, Boeing, BMW, Southern Company, JCB, Timken, Mitsubishi, Georgia-Pacific, Cisco Systems, Coca-Cola, Procter & Gamble, Briggs & Stratton, and Great Dane. In the past year, the college has had more than 3,900 undergraduate students in Civil, Computer, Construction, Electrical, Manufacturing, and Mechanical Engineering as well as Construction, Computer Science and Information Technology. More than 100 other students are pursuing Master of Science degrees in Applied (Manufacturing) Engineering, Civil Engineering, Computer Science, Electrical Engineering, Information Technology, and Mechanical Engineering.

To learn more about Aerotech Machining, please go to https://www.aerotechmachining.com/ . For more information about Georgia Southern University’s Allen E. Paulson College of Engineering and Computing, please visit https://cec.georgiasouthern.edu/ .

ABOUT AEROTECH MACHINING

Based in Bloomingdale, Georgia, and serving regional, national, and international customers, Aerotech Machining manufactures customized, machined parts used to complete even the most ambitious projects. With a broad customer base in industries including aerospace, agriculture, power generation, and railways, Aerotech Machining uses a vast equipment inventory and the most advanced techniques to produce high-quality machined parts. From CNC machining and waterjet cutting to additive manufacturing and assembly, Aerotech Machining has the services to be your one-stop-shop for machined components. For more information about Aerotech Machining, please go to aerotechmachining.com.