Access to Capital for Entrepreneurs (ACE) will hold a webinar to help startup learn about two critical elements that entrepreneurs must take into consideration when embarking on a new business: Credit Score & Business Plan.

The event will take place from 10:30AM – 11:30AM on Tuesday, May 18th, and is free and open to the public. Jorge Valentine-Stone, Marketing and Outreach Specialist for the U.S. Small Business Administration, will speak on the following:

Understanding the credit score and its use

Building & strengthening your credit

What a business plan is and how to use it

Relationship building

Small business resources and tools

Register here: https://aceloans.org/event/two-critical-elements-of-a-small-business/?instance_id=502

About ACE

As Georgia’s largest small business focused community development loan fund, ACE catalyzes entrepreneurial growth through financing and education, with a focus on women, people of color, and low to moderate-income business owners.