Access to Capital for Entrepreneurs (ACE) is seeking a Director for Savannah’s new Women’s Business Center.

General Overview

The Director will oversee the programs and operations of ACE Women’s Business Center (WBC). Serve as the primary interface with public agencies, governmental offices, business owners, non-profits and funders. Responsible for the business consulting, training, and lending services provided by the WBC.

Specific Responsibilities

Responsible for the operational management of the WBC.

Develop budget for programming, and monitors expenditures to ensure that they remain within budgetary limits.

Responsible for building and maintaining professional relationships and partnerships where appropriate, with all key stakeholders.

Provide business consulting to business owners, one-on-one or in small groups, in the areas of general business.

Develop and implement training for prospective and current clients in response to identify business needs, demand, and local economic development.

Responsible for meeting or exceeding all contract goals according to SBA guidelines.

Manage independent consultants for the WBC, one-on-one consultations.

Prepare and submit monthly internal ACE reports, and complete SBA reporting following contract compliance.

Advisory Board: recruit, manage, and cultivate an Advisory Board of community volunteers for ACE WBC, Savannah.

Represent and promote the WBC by making oral and written presentations to local and regional business associations, chamber-based organizations and by participation in workshops and conferences coordinated with other local and regional organizations and agencies.

Responsible for marketing efforts to the community: manage social media, website content, newsletter, client success stories, calendar of events, surveys, emails.

Maintain electronic client records and upload into government database.

Supervise Program Coordinator (To be hired Q4.)

Other responsibilities as assigned and/or needed. Requirements Minimum five years of work experience with business operations and community development. Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience required.



Must possess professionalism, ability to multi-task and effectively meet deadlines, as well as strong organizational & communication skills.

Must have demonstrable Microsoft Office skills; database experience a plus.

Experience utilizing numerous current social media sites and tools; knowledge ofprofessional social media best practices.

Ability to manage large volumes of work in a busy office is vital.

Must communicate effectively and work collaboratively with diverse groups.

Valid driver’s license and proof of liability and property damage insurance on vehicle used isrequired as position requires local travel and evening/occasional weekend work can beexpected.

Bilingual (Spanish/English) skills a plus.

Position may require to work some nights and weekends (events/trainings)

The ideal person is flexible, positive, and has a sense of humor. Must present a positive, professional appearance at all times.

Reports to – Senior Director, Women’s Business Center (Metro Atlanta)

For more information, please visit the job posting here: https://thecreativecoast.works/jobs