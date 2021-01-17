Access to Capital for Entrepreneurs (ACE) Women’s Business Center to open in Savannah
The Small Business Administration is currently in the process of opening 20 Women’s Business Centers across the United States. Starting January 1, 2021, the SBA began opening these centers in twelve states. One of these centers is the Access to Capital for Entrepreneurs (ACE) Savannah Women’s Business Center.
The mission for the ACE Women’s Business Center is to empower women, minorities, and low-to-moderate income entrepreneurs through financial education and training. From planning to implementation to growth, the ACE WBC assists businesses at various stages of development.
Some of the services ACE currently lists on their website:
- Workshops and Business Series
- Lunch & Learn Virtual Presentations
- One-on-One Business Consultations
- Hispanic Entrepreneurship Series
- Access to On-Demand Webinars. (Multiple business topics)
- Information about “Ten Steps to Start a Business”
- Information about Access to Capital and Loan Products
- Online Business Education Platform & Business Plan Generator
- ACE Annual Speed Coaching
- Annual Minority Business Expo
- Women-Owned Small Business Cohort Series
- Connections to other resources
To learn more, visit the ACE website here.
