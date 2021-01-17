SBA’s WBCs are a national network of 136 centers that offer one-on-one counseling, training, networking, workshops, technical assistance, and mentoring to women entrepreneurs on numerous business development topics, including business startup, financial management, marketing, and procurement. Source: MyChesCo.com

The Small Business Administration is currently in the process of opening 20 Women’s Business Centers across the United States. Starting January 1, 2021, the SBA began opening these centers in twelve states. One of these centers is the Access to Capital for Entrepreneurs (ACE) Savannah Women’s Business Center.

The mission for the ACE Women’s Business Center is to empower women, minorities, and low-to-moderate income entrepreneurs through financial education and training. From planning to implementation to growth, the ACE WBC assists businesses at various stages of development.

Some of the services ACE currently lists on their website:

Workshops and Business Series

Lunch & Learn Virtual Presentations

One-on-One Business Consultations

Hispanic Entrepreneurship Series

Access to On-Demand Webinars. (Multiple business topics)

Information about “Ten Steps to Start a Business”

Information about Access to Capital and Loan Products

Online Business Education Platform & Business Plan Generator

ACE Annual Speed Coaching

Annual Minority Business Expo

Women-Owned Small Business Cohort Series

Connections to other resources

To learn more, visit the ACE website here.

