AAUW Career Grant Offers 2k-20K Grant to Women Seeking to Renew or Resume Academic Work

Want to learn more about funding opportunities? We created a list for entrepreneurs and individuals here.

For over a century, The American Association of University Women (AAUW) has remained steadfast in its mission to empower women through higher education. Established in 1881, AAUW has a storied history of advocating for women’s rights, educational equity, and groundbreaking research. Today, as one of the largest benefactors of women’s graduate education, AAUW has invested in countless women who have gone on to break barriers and reshape societies.

Funding Future Changemakers

Initiated in 1972, the Career Development Grants were first conceptualized to support AAUW members striving for academic advancement. Today, while the scope has broadened, the essence remains the same – empowering women to achieve their fullest potential.

In the 2023-24 award cycle, AAUW is offering a staggering $6 million in funding to 285 talented women. This assistance will enable these women to undertake ambitious academic pursuits and spearhead transformative community projects aimed at uplifting women and girls. Among these initiatives, the Career Development Grant stands out for its far-reaching impact.

The grant is tailored for women holding a bachelor’s degree and contemplating a career shift, resuming their profession, or re-entering the workforce, especially in fields like education; health and medical sciences; science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM); or social sciences. AAUW is particularly interested in supporting women of color and those entering nontraditional fields for the first time. Eligible women can receive between $2,000 to $20,000.

Eligibility is for women, or those identifying as women, who:

Are U.S. citizens or permanent residents

Have obtained their bachelor’s degree by June 30, 2016

Have not earned a graduate or professional degree

The grant also caters to those aiming for a different bachelor’s degree, a master’s program, certification, or technical training at an accredited institution in the U.S.

Selection Criteria

Applications are scrupulously reviewed once annually. The selection is fiercely competitive, based on the available funds for that fiscal year. Some criteria include the applicant’s dedication to women’s educational equity, the alignment of their study plan with career aspirations, their potential for success in their chosen field, and financial need.

The deadline to apply with an online submission of the application and supporting documents is November 15, 2023, by 11:59 p.m. Pacific Standard Time.

To learn more and apply today, visit the AAUW website here.