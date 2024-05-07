A Letter from The Creative Coast’s Executive Director, Nick Palumbo

Hey there Creative Coasters,

It is an absolute honor to join you as the new Executive Director… I mean – Grand Poobah – of the Creative Coast. As a longtime fan and supporter, the opportunity to convene and lead our creative community is a dream come true. I first crossed paths with the Creative Coast back at the Bull Street Labs. I was immediately drawn to the spirit of community, camaraderie, and innovation surrounding our organization. It was a place where I could connect with friends through social events, learn about emerging businesses, bring forth engaging ideas, and have fun. That spirit still holds as we continue to elevate our mission through hosting incredible events like She Hustles, the GRIT conference, and much more.

The Creative Coast has a legacy in our community that we can be proud of and remains Savannah’s flagship nonprofit to bring forth new engaging programming, convene our innovators, and champion entrepreneurs. As we look ahead to our future, expect to see us build upon this legacy, try new things, swing big, and have fun, too. I would also like to congratulate the incredible Kait Lance on her well-deserved promotion to our Director of Operations and Marketing. Her leadership continues to be the rock of the Creative Coast, and I am so impressed with the service she provides to our community.

So as we look ahead to a new era for our organization, please consider our door open to you. Drop us a line, send us your ideas, and let us know your thoughts- civically, entrepreneurially, and otherwise. Our aim is to serve our members and supporters and to catalyze a beloved creative community. As always, it’s an honor to serve you. Now let’s get out there and collaborate, innovate, and have fun!

Nick

Executive Director Grand Poobah

P.S. – Come hang out with me on May 21st as we partner with cSpot and Expansive Workspace for a FREE Spring Social! Food and drinks included. Register HERE.