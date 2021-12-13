Gulfstream Hiring ULX Designer

Education and Experience Requirements

Bachelor’s Degree in related field (e.g. Education Technological Studies, Interactive Design, Motion Graphics, Multimedia Marketing, Communications, Web Design, Instructional Design, Graphic Design) required or equivalent combination of education and experience sufficient to successfully perform the essential functions of the job. 2 years of experience as an Instructional Design, User Experience (UX) Design, or User Learning Experience Design (ULX) professional required..

Position Purpose:

User Learning Experience Design combines instructional design (ISD) and user experience (UX) design methods to create interactive, media-rich business communications and end user training content for business applications and software, with a key focus on a positive, targeted, self-guided learning experience that maximizes the effectiveness of a variety of learning methods. Typically responsible for ownership of a small project or defining significant content, features or functionality on a training development project. Informally presents design concepts and deliverables to ALT+P design team; work with more senior designers and key stakeholders to get approval to move projects forward and drive them to completion. Participates in both internal and external design reviews.