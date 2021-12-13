Gulfstream Hiring ULX Designer
Date: Dec 10, 2021
Location: Savannah, GA, US
Company: Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation
ULX Designer in GAC Savannah
Unique Skills:
Support training needs for BT using a variety of instructional design methods. Experience with Articulate 360 is a plus.
Education and Experience Requirements
Bachelor’s Degree in related field (e.g. Education Technological Studies, Interactive Design, Motion Graphics, Multimedia Marketing, Communications, Web Design, Instructional Design, Graphic Design) required or equivalent combination of education and experience sufficient to successfully perform the essential functions of the job. 2 years of experience as an Instructional Design, User Experience (UX) Design, or User Learning Experience Design (ULX) professional required..
Position Purpose:
User Learning Experience Design combines instructional design (ISD) and user experience (UX) design methods to create interactive, media-rich business communications and end user training content for business applications and software, with a key focus on a positive, targeted, self-guided learning experience that maximizes the effectiveness of a variety of learning methods. Typically responsible for ownership of a small project or defining significant content, features or functionality on a training development project. Informally presents design concepts and deliverables to ALT+P design team; work with more senior designers and key stakeholders to get approval to move projects forward and drive them to completion. Participates in both internal and external design reviews.
Job Description
Principle Duties and Responsibilities:
Essential Functions:
- Gather learning and assessment objectives from customers via Needs Assessment methods. .
- Proactively identify opportunities to improve existing methodologies, processes, and other areas of performance.
- Design interactive electronic training materials based on established design standards and corporate branding guidelines.
- Work collaboratively to create and refine training content with SMEs, requestors and team members that find a balance between business needs, usability, and development effort.
- Communicate learning and training requirements to business colleagues; support a collaborative design and development process.
- Manage and work on multiple, complex training projects concurrently with supervision from senior designers and management.
- Support the instructional design process across assigned programs; take ownership of assigned projects, assist with the documentation of instructional design agreements/project plans, and drive quality and timely completion of milestones.
- Create documentation to support formal course code development.
- Design, develop and implement robust, interactive formal and informal learning interventions. Assist with the integration of instructional technology into learning resources.
- Support instructional design projects through regular communication with project stakeholders, including HR Technology and Training Compliance Auditors.
Additional Functions:
- Design of instructional illustrations (e.g. figures, infographics, video effects). .
- Scripting/Storyboarding tutorials for training software and applications. .
- Optimization of media content for web. .
- Video/photography, audio production and editing. .
- Research and implemement emerging learning technologies that bring scalable, sustainable value to our customers and improve the user learning experience.
- Proactively communicates issues and status as required.
- Review and update learning content when key functionality/enhancements are added to the product. .
Perform other duties as assigned.
Other Requirements:
- Experience adding interactive elements using HTML5.
- HTML5 coding and troubleshooting experience.
- Experience with design and development for digital publishing or mobile applications.
- Experience with adult learning methods and models (e.g. ADDIE).
Additional Information
Requisition Number: 180995
Category: Information Systems
Percentage of Travel: Up to 25%
Shift: First
Employment Type: Full-time
Posting End Date: 01/07/2022
