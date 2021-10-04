Get Your Business Noticed On Google ft. the UGA SBDC’s Becky Brownlee & Nadia Osman

Watch the University of Georgia Small Business Development Center’s Lunchtime Topic on how to make your business stand out on Google Search and Maps. Show the world what’s unique about your business and reach customers that are searching for what you offer. We will discuss tools and tips to improve website performance and help your business appear across Google Search and Maps.

About the Speakers:

Becky Brownlee – Area Director, University of Georgia Small Business Development Center

Mrs. Brownlee has been a small business owner for over 20 years. She has owned businesses in manufacturing, specialty retail, beauty and trade schools, health and fitness, agriculture and real estate and construction. In addition to owning her own businesses, she also has experience in the financial, hospitality and insurance sectors. Mrs. Brownlee’s businesses have encompassed both independent and franchise operations. She specializes in financing and access to capital and all aspects of commercial real estate including site/space selection, building/ land acquisition and financing, lease negotiations, zoning, construction and permitting.

About Nadia Osman – Business Consultant, University of Georgia Small Business Development Center

Nadia Osman joined the UGA Small Business Development Center (UGA SBDC) in 2020 and has over a decade of experience designing, marketing and implementing programs for public-private partnerships, startups, non-profits and the U.S. Air Force, valued at over $6 billion.

Her career prior to the UGA SBDC included developing affordable housing, new businesses and public events in the Central Georgia region, as well as launching the Shop Local Macon initiative, the area’s first makerspace and Georgia’s first Young Entrepreneurs Academy.

Throughout her previous roles, Osman developed a passion for helping people making a living doing what they love. Her areas of expertise include business plan development, data analysis, digital marketing and advertising, email marketing, graphic design, print marketing, financial projections, marketing strategy, search engine optimization, social media marketing, and website optimization.

More about the UGA Small Business Development Center:

The Small Business Development Center (SBDC) provides tools, training and resources to help small businesses grow and succeed. Designated as one of Georgia’s top providers of small business assistance, the SBDC has 18 offices ranging from Rome to Valdosta to serve the needs of Georgia’s business community. Since 1977, our network of partners has helped construct a statewide ecosystem to foster the spirit, support, and success of hundreds of thousands of entrepreneurs and innovators.

The Small Business Development Center, a Public Service and Outreach Extension of The University of Georgia, is funded in part by the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA). The University of Georgia Small Business Development Center is nationally accredited by the Association of SBDCs.

To learn more about the UGA Small Business Development Center here in Savannah, click here.