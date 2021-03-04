If you’re planning to start a business and hire a team, you’re more than likely going to hit a few bumps in the road. You’ll need to be able to get back on the proverbial horse and try again. There’s no doubt, running a startup requires resiliency. If you don’t think you have what to run a business, Teia Acker-Moore has 8 tips to help you build and sustain resiliency.

Teia is a resilient business-woman, author, and media personality who relentlessly balances various aspects of entrepreneurship, motherhood, and godly living. She serves as a motivational speaker on various platforms including her podcast #GETNOTICED!

During this Lunchtime Topic, titled Being Resilient: Understanding the Significance of Being Resilient in a World of Uncertainty, Teia provides significant and transparent facts about becoming resilient, being resilient, and sustaining resiliency.

<noscript><iframe title="8 Tips To Help You Build Resiliency" width="500" height="281" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/A2zCpVwLlVo?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

For more information on Teia Acker #RESILIENT or the topic of RESILIENCE, visit www.teiaacker.com

Check out Teia’s Books and Publications: https://www.teiaacker.com/books-publications

About Teia:

A native of Savannah, Georgia, Teia Acker [Moore] has always had a passion for helping others. In 2004, Teia graduated from Georgia Southern University with a Bachelor’s degree in Health Science (Community Health) and a minor in Kinesiology (Exercise Science). While there, she received the “President’s List Award for achieving a perfect 4.0 GPA in one Semester. Although becoming a physical therapist was a lifelong dream for Teia, she decided to pursue a career in community health after engaging in an internship in the public health sector of a local hospital. It was there where she discovered the essence of helping others and engaging a network of community services into a meeting and servicing the needs of its people. Determined to make a significant difference, Teia set out to pursue a Master’s Degree in Business Administration from The University of Phoenix. She graduated in the top 10% of her class in December of 2008. Faced with the dilemma of inexperience in the business sector, Teia decided to create a business of her own; one that would not only establish her in the business arena but one that would also enable her to make a difference within her community. She is the owner of the Savannah-based business Ebony & Ivory Professional Services, Incorporated. She is currently enrolled as a doctoral candidate in Business Administration at Walden University. In addition, Teia is the host of the populated podcast “GETNOTICED” which is currently on 20 stations to include Tidal, Spotify, I Heart Radio and Itunes. The podcast aids in helping small business owners, entrepreneurs, and leaders understand the facets of business and the tools needed to sustain and obtain longevity. In addition, Teia is the CEO and Editor of RESILIENT MAGAZINE – a magazine designed to Impact, Empower, and Outline the resiliency of African American Women. In her spare time, Teia helps to empower women through her Teia Acker #RESILIENT platform under the title “I AM RESILIENT”.

