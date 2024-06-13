$5K grant & Boost Camp with Etsy Offered by Hello Alice and the Global Entrepreneurship Network

Find more funding opportunities HERE.

Attention all creative entrepreneurs! The Creative Business Boost Initiative, brought to you by Hello Alice and the Global Entrepreneurship Network (GEN), with generous support from Etsy’s Uplift Fund, is offering a unique opportunity. They are selecting 100 deserving entrepreneurs to receive a $5,000 grant each. Plus, participants will gain access to an exclusive Boost Camp coaching program tailored to help them secure the resources necessary for growth and success.

The aim of the Creative Business Boost Initiative is to support and uplift entrepreneurs involved in the creative economy. Through grants, educational materials, and connection to a network of fellow business owners, the initiative seeks to enhance the cultural richness of communities by fostering the entrepreneurial spirit of creative individuals.

To be eligible, you must be an entrepreneur who is the leading executive (i.e. Founder) of a small business that meets the below business criteria:

A legal resident of one of the fifty United States, the District of Columbia, or Puerto Rico

Eighteen (18) years of age or older (19 in AL and NE)

Other eligibility criteria includes:

Must be a creative entrepreneur as defined here

Must have a business that has been in operation for at least 12 months

Must have an existing product or service currently on the market

Must be willing to participate in a 12-week virtual business Boost Camp

Being a for-profit business located and registered in one of the fifty United States, the District of Columbia, or Puerto Rico

Applications are open now through June 21, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET. You may apply HERE! Recipients will be notified and announced in August 2024.