5 things you should know about Crypto Regulation in the United States | October 2021 Hedera Hashgraph Meetup

In this episode, Jeremy Fletcher, local Hedera meetup organizer, covers five things you should know about Crypto Regulation in the United States.

The Hedera Hashgraph Savannah Meetup allows attendees to learn…

-Best practices

-About using Hedera network services

-How hashgraph works

-From the teams building an entirely new class of applications on Hedera.

These meetups offer a great opportunity for community members to connect, have fun, and gain knowledge on how to be a part of the shift to our decentralized future. What are decentralized applications? Decentralized applications (dApps) are digital applications or programs that exist and run on a blockchain or P2P network of computers instead of a single computer, and are outside the purview and control of a single authority. What is Hedera Hashgraph? A public ledger that takes advantage of the hashgraph consensus algorithm. Build fast, fair, and secure decentralized applications with hedeara. Use APIs to build the future of peer-to-peer payments, tokenized assets, digital identity, and more.

Resources:

• Company Website – https://www.hedera.com/

• Community site – https://hashgraph.org

• Discord – https://discordapp.com/invite/FFb9YFX

Social:

• Telegram – https://t.me/hederahashgraph

• Twitter – http://twitter.com/hashgraph

• YouTube – https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIhE…