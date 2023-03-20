40 Up And Coming Local + Global Artist at The Clyde Venue 3/30-4/2

Attend the March 30th Opening Night VIP vernissage from 6pm – 10pm at The Clyde Venue. Your ticket purchase will help support The Creative Coast! The VIP Ticket only costs $38.50.

Meet 40 local and global artists as Superfine Art Fair brings its unique, connection-focused approach to Savannah from March 30th to April 2nd, 2023.

For the fair’s first edition in the Hostess City, expect the accessible, high-quality art experience Superfine is known for with local flair including:

Cotillion-style opening night VIP vernissage on Thursday 3/30 with live encaustic art by SC artist Pam White, complimentary hors d’oeuvres + bubbly, and live string instruments followed by a DJ. The evening will benefit The Creative Coast. Make sure to select the “Private Access | 20% off” option at checkout.

Friday 3/30 low country boil + craft beer sampling w/ live jazz tunes

Saturday 4/1 Alleycat Art Shorts curated short film “mini-festival” in the fair’s garden lounge

Panel discussions centered around the intersection of design and art, what it means to build and maintain an “art city”, and the merge of food and visual art with top local culinary masterminds

Led by entrepreneurs Alex Mitow and James Miille, Superfine Art Fair is the largest and most widespread art fair for independent artists in the US. The fair has been recognized by outlets like Forbes and The Guardian as a top art fair for discovering diverse, emerging and mid-career artists. The fair emphasizes accessibility and art for every tier of collector – 90% of works fall between $100 and $5000. A mantra of high quality work at accessible prices has resonated with audiences in our existing cities of NYC, LA, Seattle, San Francisco, Miami, and Washington DC, and we are excited to bring this approach to Savannah. Also: 100% of art sales go directly to the artist.

Superfine is known for inclusivity and Superfine Savannah fair is no exception:

80% of Superfine Savannah artists identify as women (empowering women artists and artists of color is a staple of the Superfine approach)

LGBTQ+ artists featured heavily in programming

Around 60% local artists, the remainder from around the US and world

During the four days of festivities expect flair with installations by local artists as well as a collaboration with Miami knitwear designer Karelle Levy in Superfine’s Design Shop. The fair begins with a nod to Savannah tradition, the VIP only Cotillion Ball Opening, taking place Thursday night and featuring complimentary bubbly and hor d’oeuvres while music plays and the garden lounge is alight from the encaustic painting of Pam White. On Friday evening, delight in a mouthwatering Low Country boil filled with local brews and jazz tunes.

There’s more magic to be found on Saturday with Alleycat Art Shorts, a projected screening event happening in the garden lounge. Then when the fair closes, the party continues for VIPs off-site at Superfine After Dark where Mitow himself helms the DJ booth. The fair closes on Sunday, April 2nd, with a pick-me-up Mimosa Mornings event open to private access ticket holders.

We hope to see you at Superfine Savannah March 30-April 2, 2023 at The Clyde Venue.

“Superfine was created to bring down the barriers of the art world, with transparent prices, affordable pieces and non-intimidating events that encourages newcomers to the contemporary art world.” – Art Fair Magazine

Read more of our press features on The Guardian, Forbes Magazine, and LA Weekly.

Tickets are available online at www.superfine.world/sav-2023-tix.