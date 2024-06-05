$3,750 Galaxy Grant offered by Hidden Star

Find more funding opportunities HERE.

Hidden Star, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, offers a Galaxy Grant! With an 8-year track record, Galaxy Grants is dedicated to empowering women and minority entrepreneurs on their journey to small business success with a $3,750 Giveaway. Understanding the unique challenges faced by these entrepreneurs, Galaxy Grants provides unwavering support, resources, and funding essential for growth.

With Galaxy Grants, participants gain access to crucial funding, essential tools, and invaluable knowledge, serving as catalysts for their entrepreneurial aspirations. Whether you are in the beginning stages of business or aiming to scale existing endeavors, Galaxy Grants stands as a steadfast partner, committed to guiding entrepreneurs through each step of their journey.

Beyond mere financial assistance, the grant program encompasses a comprehensive ecosystem, offering mentorship, networking opportunities, tailored resources, and educational workshops—all geared towards ensuring the success of each participant.

Joining the Galaxy Grants community marks the commencement of a transformative journey towards entrepreneurship excellence. You may apply now HERE for free. Applications will be accepted until June 30, 2024. Make sure to check out the Terms and Conditions before applying!