Hello Allice Announces $25k Grant from Stacy’s Pita Chips
Hello Alice, a free online platform that helps businesses launch and grow, has partnered with Stacy’s® Pita Chips to announce a new funding opportunity for businesses in the food and beverage industry with priority given to women founders.
Established to bridge the funding gap for women entrepreneurs, the Stacy’s Rise Project™ has granted awards to more than fifty women since 2019, linking and empowering their small businesses. Yet, Stacy’s® Pita Chips was not always a household name. Marketing, mentorship, and financial support propelled this brand from a humble sandwich cart to the nation’s supermarkets. These very resources are what today’s entrepreneurs need to succeed, now more than ever. This is precisely what Stacy’s is offering to 10 founders on their journey to turn their dreams into reality in the latest iteration of the Rise Project.
If your business is selected, you could receive:
- Expertise and support. Through a virtual mentorship program, participants gain access to PepsiCo/Frito-Lay leaders and other industry experts, facilitating business growth.
- A $25,000 grant is available to founders in the consumer package industry.
Eligibility criteria: Applicants should be founders or co-founders of businesses with annualized sales ranging from $25,000 to $1M. Priority is given to women founders. For a comprehensive list of eligibility requirements, please refer to the Terms and Conditions.
Start your Stacy’s Rise Project Grant application by creating an account on Hello Alice. Applications are currently open until December 1, 2023.