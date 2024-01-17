2024 TAG Top 40 Applications Are Open!

Applicants for the 2024 TAG Top 40 awards for the most innovative technology companies in Georgia must complete this form. Top 40 winners will participate in the Showcase at the Georgia Technology Summit on March 28, 2024, and are automatically entered in the competition for the TAG Top 10 award. The Top 10 companies will have the opportunity to make a three-minute presentation, focused on their innovations, to the Summit’s 1,000+ attendees.

The Georgia Technology Summit will be an in-person event, and each recognized Top 40 company will be required to purchase an exhibit space at the Showcase (in a trade show format) and 2 passes for $1,500 unless your company qualifies for a scholarship and is selected for receipt of a scholarship. Scholarships are limited to companies with revenues of less than $500,000 and have raised less than $500,000 in investments and are given at the sole discretion of the Top 40 committee.

Deadline for applying: February 2nd, 2024. Find more information on their website here: https://members.tagonline.org/interestform/Fill/PodKlCvL