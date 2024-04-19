2024 Mayor’s Small Business Conference and Small Business Week Events

Stay up to date on the latest news stories HERE.

This year, the Mayor’s Small Business Conference (MSBC) will be integrated into an expanded Savannah Small Business Week! It begins with a Pre-Conference Small Business Forum and Job Fair hosted by the Savannah Area Chamber of Commerce on Monday, April 29, 2024.

Carver State Bank is the title sponsor of the MSBC, which officially commences at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, April 30, 2024. The event will offer a comprehensive program of workshops and presentations, including presentations from Terri Denison of the Small Business Administration, Julian Bailey from Georgia State Procurement, and Greg Parker from the Parker Companies. The highlight of this event is the 11th Annual State of Small Business, featuring Savannah area business leaders from various sectors providing industry overviews and future insights for the local economy and small business community.

Following the MSBC sessions, attendees can engage in an on-site “reverse trade show” to network and promote their business services. The week concludes with a Procurement Breakfast hosted by the City of Savannah Purchasing Department on Wednesday, May 1, 2024, which will provide valuable information on doing business with the City and upcoming projects.

The Schedule is as follows:

Savannah Area Chamber of Commerce Small Business Forum

Monday, April 29

10:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Enmarket Arena, 620 Stiles Ave, Savannah, GA 31415

Savannah Area Chamber of Commerce Job Fair

Monday, April 29

3:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Enmarket Arena, 620 Stiles Ave, Savannah, GA 31415

2024 Mayor’s Small Business Conference

Featuring the 11th Annual State of Small Business Presentation

Conference Agenda

Tuesday, April 30

8 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Enmarket Arena, 620 Stiles Ave, Savannah, GA 31415

2024 Mayor’s Small Business Conference Reverse Trade Show

Tuesday, April 30

2:30 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Enmarket Arena, 620 Stiles Ave, Savannah, GA 31415

City of Savannah Procurement Breakfast

Wednesday, May 1

8:30 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Armstrong Center, 13040 Abercorn St, Savannah, GA 31419

Register for events here by April 22, 2024 or when capacity is reached.