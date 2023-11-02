Call For 2024 GRIT Conference Speakers

SAVANNAH, GA (November 2, 2023) – The Creative Coast is now accepting speaker applications for its 2024 GRIT Conference. The event will take place in Savannah, Georgia at the Savannah Civic Center from February 29th to March 1st. Formerly known as Geekend, the annual conference was rebranded to GRIT in 2023 and returns in its 12th year to foster and grow the regional innovation economy by showcasing accomplishments, introducing new ideas, and connecting people passionate about building products, companies, and experiences. Given this year’s conference falls on a Leap Year Day, the conference theme is “Leap Into the Future.”

The GRIT Conference will bring two full days of exciting and cutting-edge workshops, panels, and keynotes to Savannah on topics related to three tracks: entrepreneurship, technology and creativity. Past speakers include Jesse Cole (Owner of the Savannah Bananas), Matias Corea (Co-founder of Behance), Cath Coetzer (former Global Innovation Portfolio Director at Coca-Cola), Jacqueline Verdier and Dominic Suszanski (Co-founders of Selfie on a Stick), G. Michael Lester (former Technology Transfer Partnership Manager for the NASA Kennedy Space Center), and more!

With an expected attendance of 500+, the organization is accepting presentations that showcase achievements in business, technology and arts innovation, address the toughest challenges, and discuss emerging trends. If you have an exciting initiative, case study, or success story, the GRIT Conference Executive Committee wants to hear about it!

Applications must be submitted before 11:59pm on November 27, 2023. Apply by visiting www.thegritconference.com.