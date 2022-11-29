2023 Georgia Logistics Summit Registration Now Open

ATLANTA – November 29, 2022 – The 2023 Georgia Logistics Summit, to be held in Savannah, March 8, 2023, at the Savannah Convention Center, has now opened registration for participants through the Summit website www.eventbrite.com/e/2023-georgia-logistics-summit-tickets-415552818667.

Hosted by the Georgia Center of Innovation, a strategic arm of the Georgia Department of Economic Development, the event will explore the intersection of the economy, technology, and growth of Georgia’s ports in an industry that touches every facet of commerce.

Keynote presentations will include projected performance and trend data for the ports for the next five years and how the ports are preparing to meet client needs. In addition to the port outlook, industry veterans will share private sector perspectives on supply chain visibility tools and platforms to address both short and long-term technology needs for the industry. Participants will leave with a better understanding of how to shape their strategies to move cargo more efficiently and to lower logistics costs.

“We consistently receive positive feedback from companies that attend the Summit that this event is a priority, thanks to the timely insights provided each year,” said Georgia Center of Innovation Logistics Director Sandy Lake. “The Georgia Logistics Summit was the first of its kind hosted by a state, and we hold ourselves to presenting a high-quality event for a critical industry. By strengthening existing networks and identifying new opportunities together, we can continue to exceed expectations for efficient connectivity in our on-demand world.”

Keynote speakers include:

Griff Lynch – Executive Director, Georgia Ports Authority

– Executive Director, Georgia Ports Authority Chris Gaffney – Principal, ECG Consulting, and retired VP Global Strategic Supply Chain for The Coca-Cola Company

– Principal, ECG Consulting, and retired VP Global Strategic Supply Chain for The Coca-Cola Company Rick McDonald – Senior VP, Chief Supply Chain Officer, The Clorox Company

– Senior VP, Chief Supply Chain Officer, The Clorox Company Paul Bingham – Economist, S&P Global Market Intelligence

– Economist, S&P Global Market Intelligence Jannine Miller – Director of Planning, Georgia Department of Transportation

As the third-busiest and the fastest-growing gateway in the nation, Savannah was selected as the location for this premier event in the logistics industry. For sponsorship opportunities, registration information, and additional details about the 2023 Georgia Logistics Summit, please visit: GaLogisticsSummit.com.